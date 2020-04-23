Two children escaped, one killed in Mitchell house fire

Authorities are investigating an overnight fire in Mitchell that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Police say two other small children fled the house safely.

A little after midnight Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to 515 North Wisconsin Street in Mitchell.

Steven Dirkes was outside his house working on his RV when he saw his neighbors house on fire.

Dirkes said, “I saw the fire, and I went in and tried to get the kids out.”

In a matter of seconds, the fire grew.

“It’s all a big blur, it all happened so fast.” He added, “It went from a little fire to a giant fire really fast.”

Dirkes helped two of the three children in the home escape and did all he could to rescue the third.

“I couldn’t make it back up the stairs to get the other one out of the other room, it was pretty smoke-filled. I tried to go around back with a ladder and couldn’t get through to the window,” said Dirkes.

According to the property owner, a single mother with three kids rented the home.

They also say the mother wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

Destiny Reimnitz of Mid Dakota Properties said, “From what I understand, and from being here last night, (the mother) was not here when it first started. She was so distraught and kept saying, ‘where’s my daughter, where’s my daughter.’ The two little girls were on the sidewalk in blankets just sitting there waiting and the red cross, I believe, put them up in a hotel.”

The investigation as to what caused the fire is ongoing, however, the property owner tells us that crews have ruled out electrical issues as the possible cause.

They say they’re thankful to everyone who was there to help.

“It means so much that there are people, that there is somebody that was willing to go into a house that was on fire to be able to save two children. It means so much to have first responders that will come and do something like this to help get the fire out,” said Reimnitz.

Mitchell Police Department says there is no further information on the fire at this time, and that they are expecting to release more information tomorrow.