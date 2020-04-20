Two employees at separate businesses in Sioux Falls test positive for COVID-19

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, an employee at a Walmart location and at a Kum & Go in Sioux Falls have tested positive for COVID-19. The Walmart location is on South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. The Kum & Go location is at 1400 N. Cliff Avenue.

The employee at Kum & Go worked Thursday April 9th through Saturday April 11th while able to transmit the virus. Another employee from Walmart worked on Saturday, April 11th from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM and on Sunday, April 12th from 10:30 AM until 6:30 PM while able to transmit the virus. Customers who visited these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

State health officials said if you develop symptoms, contact your doctor immediately. You should also avoid contact with other people, and if you think you have COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before going in to a clinic or hospital to get tested.

State health officials want to remind people to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face, and clean frequently-touched surfaces.