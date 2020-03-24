Two more COVID-19 cases bring South Dakota's total to 30

Officials say two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota, bringing the state's total to 30.

Gov. Kristi Noem gave an update on the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

One of the new cases is in Brookings County, which is that county's first.

The other is in Beadle County, which already had the most confirmed cases of any South Dakota. It brings their total to 13.

Noem also said two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered. A total of eight South Dakota patients who tested positive for the disease have recovered.

As of noon Tuesday, 790 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota. State labs currently have 268 cases pending, but hundreds more have been sent to private labs for processing.