Two new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health also recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 4,085 confirmed cases.

Tuesday's deaths bring the state's total to 46. One victim was a Minnehaha County resident, the other was a Pennington County resident.

The latest numbers also came with some positive indicators. Active cases dropped to 1,125, down 1,199 on Monday.

Current hospitalizations say remained flat at 77. An Avera infectious disease specialist recently told Dakota News Now this is one of the most reliable indicators to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

The state also recorded 130 additional recoveries, bringing the total 2,914. Just under 9 percent of those were positive.

South Dakota officials say the state processed 664 total tests Tuesday.

The Sioux Falls area, which has long been the center of the state's coronavirus outbreak, recorded 19 new cases Tuesday. Fifteen of those were in Minnehaha County, while four were in Lincoln County. A trend of more cases being confirmed outside of Sioux Falls has slowly developed over the past week.

Pennington County recorded the most new cases of COVID-19, with 16 new cases Tuesday.

Brown County recorded five new cases, as the county tied Lincoln County with the second most cases in the state at 205. State Epidemiologist said 124 of those are connected to an outbreak at the DemKota Beef plant.

Beadle County saw six new cases Tuesday. The county was an early COVID-19 hot spot in the state, but cases there soon flattened. However, cases have crept up in recent days due to 43. Clayton declined to identify any specific business as the source of a hot spot in the county.

