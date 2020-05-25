Two people are injured after a single-car rollover accident northwest of Tea. A state trooper says the driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle. The driver lost control of the car, went through the ditch and fencing. Both occupants received non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
Two people injured in rollover accident near Tea
