Two residents of Sioux Falls retirement community test positive for COVID-19

Avera Health has confirmed two residents at a retirement community in Sioux Falls have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The residents both live at the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Employees and residents of the facility have been notified, and Avera is reaching out to families of those in the community.

The statement from Avera also said since the facility has been closed to visitors for over two weeks, they believe the transmission may have been from an employee. Staff are screening both employees and residents to monitor for potential spread, though they say it possible to have the virus and not show symptoms.

The residents do not need to be transferred to a hospital, according to Avera, and were isolated from others as soon as symptoms appeared.

Avera officials say they taking "all precautions" to stop the spread of the coronavirus. They are in talks with the South Dakota Department of Health to make sure they are taking the appropriate steps.