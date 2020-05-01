U.S. truck drivers rally in D.C. for better, safer rights

Some use Mayday to mark the beginning of spring, while others use it as International Workers’ day to advocate for labor rights.

But, truck drivers from across the U.S. are rallying for better rights at the moment.

Right now, our country is depending on essential workers more than ever.

Shawn McIntosh, a truck driver out of Woonsocket, drove to D.C. to rally for better rights for drivers.

As of this morning, he said there's 70-80 drivers along side him.

“Mayday. Mayday. That’s all we’re asking. Come and help us. We need the American support behind us,” said McIntosh.

On his own time and dollar, Shawn McIntosh and his wife drove from South Dakota to D.C. to advocate for better rights and safety for truck drivers.

As truck drivers become more essential than ever, the problems they’re facing have become greater too.

“These guys that have been traveling from coast to coast, in and out of every hot spot in the country, are just now after two months getting a mask and a pair of gloves.”

With many fast food chains closing their dine-in areas, McIntosh says truck drivers have found it difficult to find a hot meal at times.

“A lot of them were turning us guys away because they had a policy saying they couldn’t serve you if you weren’t in a car through the drive through.”

“You don’t fit through a drive through in a big truck.”

He also says drivers have struggled to find rest stops with clean, sometimes even functioning, toilets and showers.

“They don’t have someone to clean the bathrooms so they put the port-a-potties out there.” “There’s hundreds of drivers using that port-a-john a day. It’s like a gigantic petri dish.”

While these drivers line up and down Constitution Avenue, the meaning behind honking their horn is a plea for the president’s immediate help.

“We came here with a purpose. We have a letter to deliver to the president,” said McIntosh, “He’s the only one that can truly help us at this time.”

“When the shelves got empty, we stocked them right back up. Now we’re asking for the help from the American public. We deserve to be tested. We deserve to have PPE. We deserve to be able to sit down and eat dinner. We deserve to have a hot shower and a decent place to park our trucks to sleep.”

McIntosh said he'll be in D.C. rallying until Monday.

He's hoping to address safety and job security at the President's virtual Town Hall at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday.