US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

The U.S. military says two American soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials say an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire late Saturday in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified the dead American soldiers as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28.

A member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, Ajmal Omer, tells The Associated Press the gunman was killed. It isn’t clear if the gunman was an insurgent infiltrator or rogue Afghan military personnel.

Afghan officials said one Afghan soldier was also killed.

There have been numerous attacks by Afghan national army soldiers on their allied partners over the 18 years of America’s protracted war in the country. The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to the war.

Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died from “hostile” action.

