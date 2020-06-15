USD Law School dean discusses Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Neil Fulton, dean of the School of Law at the University of South Dakota, sat down with Carleen Wild Monday on Dakota News Now to discuss the Court's ruling.

