USD chemistry department creates hand sanitizer for use around campus

Researchers and professors at the University of South Dakota have developed their own sanitizer to distribute on campus.

University officials say hand sanitizer has been scarce since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this project has helped that problem.

The team is led by the chemistry department's NMR specialist Aravind Baride, Ph.D., research assistant professor Anjaneyulu Putta, research associate Bruce Gray and laboratory storekeeper Anthony Solbach, according to a release from the university.

After realizing the university already had access to the raw ingredients, the team created a hand sanitizer and incorporated it into their protocol to keep the typical contact surfaces disinfected.

The project also helps keep lab equipment in optimal working order, allowing researchers to sanitize the equipment while they continue to maintain everything.

Due to limited supply, the hand sanitizer is only available to USD students, faculty and staff.