USD grad, Mitchell native, dealing with Coronavirus in South Korea

A USD grad, and Mitchell native, is dealing with the Coronavirus firsthand.

Tatum Dean lives in Busan, South Korea where she is an English teacher.

She grew fond of the Korean culture when she studied abroad in 2018 while finishing school at USD.

Now, she finds herself in the country with the 2nd most confirmed Coronavirus cases.

When the Coronavirus started at the end of 2019, Dean wasn’t too worried at the time.

Dean said, “December we heard the news that there was a new virus, the Coronavirus, in China and we kind of heard about it but it wasn’t a huge thing. Some people were wearing masks in South Korea in January.”

But in the last few months, the virus has spread in South Korea. According to data from Johns Hopkins, South Korea has 35 deaths related to the Coronavirus and 6,088 confirmed cases, and those numbers have had an effect on its cities.

“It was a ghost town when the virus first hit here,” she added. “For a while, it was kind of that way I think, honestly, it was one of those where everyone was so surprised and shocked and scared, that they were all staying in and worried.”

Dean’s school is going on its second week of being closed due to the virus, but they’ve found other ways to keep teaching students.

Dean said, “I’m doing recordings. We’re possibly going to be live-streaming classes pretty soon, we’re not sure about that yet, but it seems as if I won’t have any kids in my classroom until the 23rd if not longer.

Worst case scenario, the entire semester might be live-streamed or video recordings.”

As of now, Dean and her friends are Coronavirus free but are still being cautious.

“I stocked up on hand sanitizer, I do have some masks that are stashed away. Pretty much every time I go out, I put on a mask,” said Dean.

