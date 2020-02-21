USD working with Dept. of Defense to fight bed bugs

Bed bugs have been a nuisance in homes across America, but South Dakota researchers are hoping to stop them in their tracks.

Jose Pietri is no stranger to bed bugs.

"I house we have like thousands of bed bugs that we keep in here that we raise ourselves,” said Pietri.

He's an assistant professor in the USD Division of Basic Biomedical Sciences and studies all kinds of insects.

Currently, he's working on a new project with the military. They have a program aimed at developing new technology to combat insect threats to military personnel, particularly those who are deployed. USD was recently awarded with a three year grant from the department of defense to fund its research.

"We're basically trying to develop a new approach, a new tool to combat bed bugs that’s a little different than what IS being conventionally used,” said Pietri.

The most common method to get rid of bed bugs is to spray a chemical like a pesticide.

"The issue with that that is becoming more and more of a concern is that the bed bugs are very good at developing resistance to that and so overtime they kind of adapt and then those chemical approaches don’t work as well,” said Pietri.

So he's taking a biological approach instead.

“The idea is basically just like you or I can become sick by getting an infection with a virus or bacteria, there exists this whole realm of microorganisms that can make insects sick,” said Pietri.

“And so there's this opportunity where we can optimize a microorganism to be very deadly to an insect like a bed bug, but not be so concerned that it's gonna affect us,” said Pietri.

He hopes by the end of his research, he'll have a recipe for success to kill off bed bugs for good.

USD received the funding a few months ago. They say they are still in the early stages of research.

