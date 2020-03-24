USF, Augustana to go remain online-only for remainder of semester

Two private universities in Sioux Falls are will continue delivering classes exclusively online for the rest of the semester amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University announced Tuesday all courses will remain fully online throughout the rest of the spring 2020 semester.

The announcement comes hours after the South Dakota Board of Regents said all public universities will remain online-only the rest of the school year.

Both universities have already being delivering classes exclusively online for at least a week as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.