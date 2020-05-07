USF mails graduation boxes, will hold virtual commencement program

The University of Sioux Falls has joined the ranks of schools coming up with creative ways to celebrate graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USF mailed graduation boxes to each of its 503 graduates on Thursday. The boxes include a diploma cover, a graduation program, and USF's traditional purple towel.

The university will release a commencement recognition video on May 17 via Facebook watch party and YouTube. The graduate video will be released 10 a.m., the undergraduate video will be released 11 a.m.

School officials are encouraging graduates to dress up in their regalia for the watch party and celebrate virtually with their friends, family and fellow graduates. Graduates are also asked to submit their photos in regalia to USF for another short video compilation to come after graduation day.

“We recognize how disappointing it is for our graduates that they will not have the traditional commencement and sendoffs that typically come with this time of year,” said Dr. Joy Lind, vice president for academic affairs at USF. “However, this does not diminish the sense of pride we have in our graduates for the accomplishment of completing their degrees.”