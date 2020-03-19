Uber & Lyft continue in Sioux Falls amid COVID-19

Social distancing has many folks working from home. However, That's not an option for drivers of ride-sharing services. So how are they navigating this pandemic when their job requires them to be in such close quarters with others? Miranda Paige spoke with a couple of them today to see how social distancing is affecting their business.

Lyft Driver Matt Rosburg is continuing to drive part-time in Sioux Falls. He says he always strives to keep his car clean for his customers and now is no different.

"Most of the time people aren't really touching everything, they're not sneezing or coughing all over everything. It's pretty much business as usual,” said Rosburg.

However, there are some things drivers and passengers can do to ensure the safety and health of one another. One thing that drivers can do is to make sure they wipe down their car after each ride. As a passenger, you can do your part by sitting in the back of the car to practice social distancing.

Lyft Driver Matt Brinkman has decided to stop driving for now. He doesn't think there is much of a need for drivers right now since many events are canceled and places are closed. He's also trying to stay more cautious.

”I have two little ones at home. I don’t want to end up risking bringing that home to my house,” said Brinkman.

He also needs to stay home to watch them since they’re not in school.

“It’s kind of nice, it’s like a little summer break. I get to hang out with my kids at home and we’re going to be doing playdough projects right now. We’re watching frozen for about the 7th or 8th time,” said Brinkman.

While many are also staying home drivers want people to know that if they need a ride help is still out there.

