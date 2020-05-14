Unemployment claims in South Dakota increase to over 5,000

Unemployment assistance claims have increased sharply in South Dakota as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to batter the economy.

A total of 5,131 South Dakotans made initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits during the week of May 3-9, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is an increase of 1,202 claims over the prior week’s total of 3,929.

Unemployment claims had been trending lower the previous few weeks after they peaked at nearly 8,000 early last month.

Over 43,000 South Dakotans have applied for unemployment assistance since mid-March when the effects of the shut down due to COVID-19 began hitting businesses. This accounts for over nine percent of the state's workforce, according to the Department of Labor.

A total of $5.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $13.3 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance May 10 was $104.3 million.

The latest number of continued claims is 23,719 for the week ending April 25. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Many employers are starting to recall workers, but if you are permanently without employment due to the coronavirus outbreak, we can help,” Hultman said. “The Department of Labor and Regulation has a wide variety of training and education programs to help eligible individuals work towards a career in a high-demand, high-wage occupation.”

Nationwide, nearly 3 million Americans applied for unemployment last week. Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.