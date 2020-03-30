Unemployment filing reminders for South Dakotan workers

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is offering some reminders for workers as it continues to see a large number of unemployment claims due to COVID-19 related layoffs.

The DLR is asking those who want to make a claim to do so online at RAclaims.sd.gov due to a high call volume.

The DLR has also implemented a new filing system beginning Monday, March 30 for claims over the phone. It’s based on the first letter of your last name as follows:

A-F on Monday

G-N on Tuesday

O-Z on Wednesday

If you missed your day, you can file on Thursday or Friday.

You will need your Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID, and 18 months of work history in order to make a claim.

“After you file an initial claim, you will receive a packet in the mail, so be on the lookout for this,” said Secretary Hultman. “It will contain your monetary benefit determination, claimant checklist, and handbook.”

To be paid, claimants need to file a weekly request for payment, even though the work search requirement is currently waived. Unemployment claimants filing a weekly request for benefits should call 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT, or file online at RAclaims.sd.gov. The quickest way to receive benefit payments is by direct deposit.

Many variables can affect a worker’s eligibility and an employer’s liability for benefits. Each case is examined on a case-by-case basis.