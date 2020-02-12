Unite for USD raising money for student programs

The University of South Dakota’s yearly fundraising event kicks off Wednesday.

The second annual Unite for USD Giving Day is an opportunity for university supporters to donate to "on-campus programs."

The event is 1, 862-minutes long in honor of the university opening in 1862. USD's Student Body President Carson Zubke says this fundraiser serves an important purpose for students.

“We really want to make a difference in the lives of students and any gift no matter how big it is will make an impact and help improve the student experience at USD. There will be a lot of other opportunities for people to come together to celebrate USD, share about the initiatives happening on campus and then find a way to contribute to a project that's important to them,” says Zubke.

If you wish to donate you can head to uniteforusd.org.

The event ends Thursday at 6 p.m. Last year, nearly $250,000 was raised.

