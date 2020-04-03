United Way of Vermillion launches fund to help those impacted by COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Vermillion has launched Emergent Needs Recovery Fund to help meet needs and recovery in our community.

Organizers say 100% of donations to this fund go toward the areas of greatest need in Clay County.

"In the wake of a devastating event like the COVID-19 pandemic, it goes without saying that resources needed by local nonprofits, government entities, and individuals are going to be stretched very thin, often in ways we haven't even considered yet," said United Way of Vermillion Executive Director Kelsey Collier-Wise. "It also goes without saying that in a community-minded and generous place like Vermillion, many folks are looking for a way to help, and we can help get those resources to the people who need them."

Donations can be made online, or by cash or check to PO Box 216, Vermillion, SD 57069.

There are long term needs for volunteers, as well. Anyone interested in being added to a community volunteer database can visit this website. For more information about available services, closures, and resources, the public is encouraged to contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

