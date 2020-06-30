University, Edina, Rochester adopt face mask requirements

The University of Minnesota as well as the cities of Edina and Rochester have new requirements on wearing face masks in public places as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in Minnesota.

University officials sent an e-mail to students Monday announcing that beginning Wednesday, all faculty, students and visitors to the campuses will be required to wear a face covering in any enclosed indoor space.

Exceptions include an assigned apartment or residence hall or when alone in an office or study area.

In Edina and Rochester, the city councils voted Monday to require face masks in all city facilities.

