Upcoming pop-up blood drives

Upcoming blood drives will proceed with a shortened week with Friday being observed as a holiday.

Below is the up to date listing of the upcoming pop-up community blood drives for this week.

Visit the links or call to schedule an appointment.

-Tuesday, June 30- Obscure Brewing Co.

5200 East Grant St., Sioux Falls, SD

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Schedule appointment here

-Wednesday, July 1- Watertown Mall

1300 9th Ave. SE, Watertown, SD

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Schedule appointment

here

-Thursday, July 2- Watertown Mall

1300 9th Ave. SE, Watertown, SD

7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Schedule appointment here

-Wednesday, July 8- Jones Food Center

Highway 19, Parker, SD

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

CALL 605-297-4497 for appointments. All who donate will receive an event t-shirt and a pork lunch compliments of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

-Wednesday, July 8- Sunshine Foods

515 N. Pine, Lennox, SD

4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Schedule appointment here

-Avera McKennan Donor Room

Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area Sioux Falls, SD

Please note changes in donor room hours Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Schedule here or call 605-322-7111

-Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room

1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking, Sioux Falls, SD

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Schedule appointment here or call 605-333-6444