Urban Chislic offering alligator chislic for Mardi Gras

A Sioux Falls business is getting in the Mardi Gras Spriti, with alligator.

Urban Chislic has alligator on the menu. You can get it with sausage and shrimp jambalaya.

For those who haven't had it, Owner Erik Christensen says it kind of tastes like chicken. And despite being in South Dakota, he says it's surprisingly easy to find.

They only bought a handful of pounds for the week but so far, it's been a big hit.

“It's been well-received. People get a big kick out of the fact that it's alligator. I was so excited to try it because, I mean, I thought 'oh my gosh, I never would have thought of eating alligator in South Dakota’,” said Christensen.

Christensen says they only plan to have alligator this week so supplies are limited.

He says if it stays popular they might consider bringing it back more often.

