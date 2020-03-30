Valiant Vineyards in Vermillion making hand sanitizer and wipes.

Just about every business right now is being impacted in one way or another by COVID19. One winery and distillery in Vermillion is trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation with the supplies they have on-hand.

Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery has closed their doors to the public, but they are still staying busy producing something that's in short supply. Eldon Nygaard had never imagined his company would be manufacturing hand sanitizer and wipes but now he says he has a temporary federal license to do just that.

“Never in my wildest dreams, but I have been in a war before that was in Vietnam and you learn to adapt and improvise to fight the battle,” said Nygaard .

It's his way of doing something positive to help.

“These are very, very important aspects of keeping people safe,” said Nygaard.

“Currently we are using this alcohol that should be in our Clay Turner Bourbon, but instead it's going into the sanitary wipes. It's at 65 percent which is 130 proof, but that kills the virus,” said Nygaard.

Right now he says the demand for wipes and sanitizer is huge.

“It seems to grow everyday and we're going to do as much as we can,” said Nygaard.

"We've been manufacturing them now for fire departments, police departments, city hall, individuals and really keeping busy with that."

Supplies are going out all across South Dakota from Sioux Falls to Rapid City.

“Bryant little town, I don't even know where it is even,” said Nygaard.

Nygaard says the business will make little to no profit from this, but it allows some of his staff to stay employed. They'll keep making sanitizer and wipes until it's no longer needed

“Hopefully when this is all done we can return to making wine and spirits,” said Nygaard.

If you're in need of hand sanitizer or wipes the company is taking orders that you can pick up out front of their business. Email: eldon@valiantvineyards.us

