Vermillion recreates Mr. Rogers video to get students involved in census

Communities across the country are starting to roll out marketing plans to get as many people counted.

It's important because it impacts each city's share of federal funds.

That's why the city of Vermillion made a video to kick off their census campaigning Mr. Roger's style.

When it comes to the Census, literally every single person counts.

Nat Welch, the President and CEO for "When we thought of that video the whole purpose of it was because we wanted to really make sure to get the word out the importance of registering for the census but also the importance of the accuracy."

For a town like Vermillion, their undercounted demographic is largely made up of college and international students.

"The University population and community make up the community and population of Vermillion. So we wanted to make sure they were updated and educated on that."

The video was a partnership between the city, and the University of South Dakota, in an effort to try and derail the historical pattern.

"The historical part of it, students have not registered because sometimes they might feel more connected with their hometown, they might feel that, 'Well I'm a student here I'm going home for the summer so maybe I shouldn't register in the town that I'm attending college,' but the reality is that that's exactly where I should be because where they're living on April 1 is where they should be registering."

Like many communities, the undercounted populations could make an impact.

"It really does matter. It's even come to a point of over $40 million of missed federal funds to a community over a 10-year time span. That's how important it is. Now, the way that breaks down is Vermillion, we've estimated that we've missed out on a 23 to 25 percent of reporting residents."

That would equal out to around 2,500 residents that should be counted.

"And it's a really big deal to ensure that we have an accurate count from what our population really is. We are a lot bigger of a community than what has even been recorded at that over 10,000."

You can find the original video here.