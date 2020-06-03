Vermillion Police Chief speaks out against Minneapolis incident

A South Dakota Police Chief is speaking out against the actions that took the life of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Chief of Police in Vermillion, Matthew Betzen, says the death of Floyd was an “avoidable tragedy.”

In a letter to Vermillion posted on Facebook, Police Chief Matthew Betzen reassured that the VPD culture doesn’t “tolerate the misuse of force.”

When Chief Betzen first saw the video of George Floyd losing his life, he immediately knew it wasn’t right.

Betzen said, “I went and looked at the video, and frankly I was appalled, it’s totally inconsistent with anything we’ve been teaching in law enforcement for 20+ years.”

Betzen says his department put out mandatory training last week, and when others encouraged him to post a statement, he did.

“I kind of felt that I've seen other law enforcement heads put in, I had some encouragement from members of the community that would like to see something and I felt like it was appropriate, so I wrote that statement,” he added.

The post emphasizes that one of the departments core values is respect, which Betzen says they strive to keep mutual between them and the community.

“I like being in communities where law enforcement is a part of the community, they are actually a part of the community and integrated with the community.” Betzen continued, “We work hard to do events with communities, to participate with the community and to meet the needs of the community.”

Ultimately, Betzen says he hopes to highlight that one “bad apple” doesn’t represent all law enforcement.

“This type of rift is unacceptable; we have to distance our self from it appropriately because that’s not us. I know they are wearing a blue shirt; I know that the word police is in the video but that’s not us,” said Betzen.

Since the post, Chief Betzen says that some members of the community have asked questions about certain policies and procedures at the VPD, and he says he’s doing his best to answer those questions as best as possible.