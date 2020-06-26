Vermillion lawmaker wins primary election by 4 votes in recount

A lawmaker in southeast South Dakota has narrowly won the Republican nomination for his district's state Senate race.

Incumbent Sen. Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley by only four votes following a recount in District 17.

Rusch led by six votes following the June 2 primary. The final tally following the ensuing recount was 1002 to 990, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Rasmussen had been term limited in the House and was attempting to make the move to the Senate. If Rusch wins in November, he would be serving his final two-year term in the Senate.

Rusch will face Democratic candidate Codylee Riedmann of Vermillion and Libertarian candidate Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda in the general election.

District 17 includes Clay and Turner counties.