Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday. It will be Pence's second trip to Iowa in as many months.

In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Pence also spoke to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)