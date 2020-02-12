Victim in fatal crash near Parkston identified

State officials have released the name of the woman killed in a crash near Parkston.

Thirty-year-old Quincy Greaves of Yankton died in Sunday morning's crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Greaves was driving west on S.D. Highway 44 when she lost control of her car on the icy road, drove into the ditch and rolled.

Highway Patrol troopers say Greaves was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash.