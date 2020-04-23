Victim in fatal motorcycle crash near Viborg identified

Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Turner County.

Fifty-five-year-old Shane St. Clair of Sioux Falls died in Saturday afternoon's crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

St. Clair was driving a motorcycle on Highway 19 three miles north of Viborg when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.