Video conference tips while working from home

For many of us, the way we work has completely changed. Here at Dakota news now, we've gone from a hub of activity in the newsroom with multiple meetings daily in our conference room, to a new kind of meeting, our video conference calls.

Amos Kittelson, owner of sidewalk technologies has some tips to make the most of your video conference calls.

"With everyone working from home and newly working from home, we're seeing a lot of up your nose shots or windows in the background causing blurriness and you're seeing a silhouette, not someone's face," said Kittelson.

Kittelson says it is important to review how you will look on camera, and you probably need to be closer to the lens. "Nothing vain, it's for the benefits of the remotes so they can see you. Because you want them to see the whites of your eyes. You want them to see those little facial expressions that indicate you have a question or are confused about something, or don't like something. Those tiny details that you want to come through that you'd normally see in person which you may not see in video conferencing, especially if it's not done right," said Kittelson.

How you look and act does make a statement. "People trivialize video conferencing, and they may treat it like it's not an in-person meeting, but we encourage everyone to get ready in the morning, get dressed. Put your best foot forward as if you're going into the meeting room itself. That way it will feel like it's a normal meeting," said Kittelson.

While so many people are at home streaming, and other devices are connected to wifi, it can affect the speed and quality of your video conference call, but there is a possible solution. Connect your computer directly to your router with an ethernet cord.

"I know wifi is convenient for streaming Netflix, but wifi for video conferencing is not very good, especially when all your neighbors are streaming Netflix you'll find that wifi really starts to break down, so if you can, plug it right into your ethernet and it will give you a much better internet connection for your video call," said Kittelson.