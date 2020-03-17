Vikings trade WR Diggs to the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the Associated Press reports.

The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year, to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said.

Diggs spent five seasons with the Vikings. His most notable moment was the so-called "Minneapolis Miracle," where he caught the game-winning touchdown in a playoff game against New Orleans in 2018.

The Bills also get a seventh-round pick in the deal, which was first reported by FoxSports.com.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)