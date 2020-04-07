Viral challenge goes global

Despite the world essentially slowing down to battle the coronavirus, people are finding unique ways to stay active. The hashtag '10aDayTillitsOk' is spreading on social media after an officer from Ontario, Canada began the challenge. It encourages people to do ten repetitions of an exercise everyday until life returns to normal.

Officer Jon Cole of the Vermilion Police Department was made aware of the challenge when a peer from Alaska passed along the message. Since then, he has not only accepted the challenge, but he has helped the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics by raising money in the absence of seasonal fundraisers.