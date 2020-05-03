Virtual backgrounds of Aberdeen available for Zoom meetings

Zoom into Aberdeen with virtual backgrounds during your next conference call meeting.

"I dug through our library and found some fun photos, and cropped them to the right size, and now they're on our website as Zoom backgrounds," ​said Katherine Grandstrand, Director of Marketing at the Aberdeen Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

As many people continue to work from home, the staff at the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau want to bring the Hub City to peoples next 'Zoom' call.

"You just 'right click, save the image as,' and you can upload it to Zoom," Grandstrand said.

There are a handful of images on the Convention and Visitors Bureau website for people to use as their conference call background.

"We have 13 right now, we can add to that whenever of some really great scenes," Grandstrand said.

The 13 images currently uploaded are some of the iconic spots in the Hub City.

"Really fun ones of Wylie Park and Storybook Land, downtown Aberdeen. So it'll look like you're sitting at the castle here at Storybook Land, or that you're sitting at the lake, Wylie Lake" Grandstrand said.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau employees hope this can be a bright spot during this unique time.

"During this time of social distancing, it's just a really great way to bring the park to the people, bring Aberdeen to, really every one throughout the world," Grandstrand said.