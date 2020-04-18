Virtual dance marathon raises money for Sanford Children's Hospital

For years, 'State A Thon' of SDSU and Dakotathon of USD have held separate dance marathons as fundraisers for the Children's Miracle Network, but COVID-19 has brought the rival schools together.

This year's Danceathon was not held in person, but instead online.

Though the participants could not gather at their respective campuses, this pandemic provided a unique opportunity for the universities to join forces in support of the kids fighting battles at the Sanford Castle of Care.

"This is kind of an area where we want each other to succeed," said Gabbie Gervais of the State A Thon. "If USD beats us at anything, we want them to beat us at raising money because the money that both of our schools raise goes to impact the same families in our local South Dakota Area."