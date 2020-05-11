Volunteer registration for 2020 Sanford International now open

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the 2020 Sanford International golf tournament in Sioux Falls can now sign up for the event.

Registration for volunteers opened Monday, though organizers say plans are already in place if the event gets cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The PGA TOUR Champions event is September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club. The event features many stars from the PGA Champions Tour. Volunteers work in a variety of areas, including hospitality, leaderboard operations, and even as caddies.

In the event of a tournament cancellation due to COVID-19, all volunteers will have three options to choose from when registering:

* You may receive full refund of your volunteer package payment.

* You may roll over your volunteer package payment from the 2020 tournament to be utilized for the 2021 Sanford International.

* You may donate your volunteer package payment to the Sanford International’s charitable beneficiaries, and the tournament will donate an additional 10-percent on top your donation.

Committees are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons may register at sanfordinternational.com. Volunteers under the age of 18 have the option to be a Junior Volunteer.