Walmart announces $390,000 in cash bonuses paid to South Dakota employees

The nation's largest retailer says it has issued more bonuses to employees working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart issued a press release Thursday saying it rewarded South Dakota employees with $390,000 in cash bonuse. In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide on Thursday.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the company.

Walmart also announced it has reached its goal of hiring 200,000 associates nationwide. The company says they met that goal in less than six weeks.