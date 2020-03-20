Walmart to hire 600 new associates in South Dakota

Walmart is hiring 600 new associates in South Dakota in response to strong demands in-store due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Walmart announced it was hiring 150,000 new U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May.

“This initiative is aimed at helping put Americans to work while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” the company said in a press release Thursday.

Walmart is also offering $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates across the U.S. Every associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will payout on April 2.

The next scheduled quarterly bonuses will also be paid out a month early.