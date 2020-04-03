Walmart to limit customers in stores to reduce risk of spreading coronavirus

Retail giant Walmart is the latest to announce new restrictions inside its stores to help promote social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Walmart is making changes to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)

The company said it will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet at a given time starting Saturday. This is roughly 20 percent its normal capacity.

Employees will admit customers one-by-one while counting to enforce this restriction. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be allowed in on a “one-in-one-out” basis.

There will be only one-way movement in the stores once customers are inside. This is to help promote social distancing and keep people at a distance from each other while shopping.

Walmart has previously added sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores. It also is no longer operating any of its stores 24 hours a day so employees can do a thorough cleaning each night.