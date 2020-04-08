Walz extends stay-home order to May 4 amid new virus deaths

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4 as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state continues to rise.

The original order was scheduled to end Friday. Walz said Wednesday that the order has bought Minnesota needed time to slow the spread of the coronavirus but must continue. He says Minnesotans have taken the stay-at-home order seriously but that “now is not the time to let up.”

Walz’s new order also extends the closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations through 11:59 p.m. on May 3. Minnesota reported five new deaths Wednesday for a total of 39.

