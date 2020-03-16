Walz shuts schools; Minnesota sees COVID-19 community spread

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the temporary shutdown of public schools to allow administrators and teachers to make plans for switching to distance learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed Minnesota's first three cases of community transmission of the disease as the state's total number of cases rose to 35 Sunday.

Schools will be closed to kindergarten through 12th grade students by Wednesday and will remain shut down through March 27.

The Minnesota Legislature is scaling back its business, holding only limited floor sessions and committee meetings through April 14.

