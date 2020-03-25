Warden of South Dakota Women's Prison resigns

A judge has sentenced a Coeur d'Alene man to at least 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man during a bar fight. (Source: MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 5:31 PM, Mar 25, 2020

The warden of the South Dakota Women's Prison resigned abruptly this week after nine women escaped from the prison and another tested positive for COVID-19.

Wanda Markland stepped down Tuesday, according to the Department of Corrections.

Markland resigned one day after nine female inmates walked away from a minimum-security work facility. The escape came the same day an inmate in the women’s prison was diagnosed with COVID-19. Some of those inmates have since been recaptured.

Darren Berg has been named the prison’s interim warden, according to the Department of Correction’s website.

 