Warden of South Dakota Women's Prison resigns

The warden of the South Dakota Women's Prison resigned abruptly this week after nine women escaped from the prison and another tested positive for COVID-19.

Wanda Markland stepped down Tuesday, according to the Department of Corrections.

Markland resigned one day after nine female inmates walked away from a minimum-security work facility. The escape came the same day an inmate in the women’s prison was diagnosed with COVID-19. Some of those inmates have since been recaptured.

Darren Berg has been named the prison’s interim warden, according to the Department of Correction’s website.

