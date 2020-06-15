Warmer weather, relaxed restrictions sparking businesses

During his transition to South Dakota, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin says it is a night and day difference between Illinois and the Mount Rushmore State. His acquaintances from Peoria are still working to ease restrictions.

"I think it's fantastic in South Dakota we're getting measures in place that are allowing people to keep their employment," Griffin said.

The president admits May was expected to be less than ideal economically, but statistics are indicating positive trends.

The Spark Initiative has played a large role in that with local business owners congregating to share ideas to keep patrons and customers safe while still operating to some capacity.

Overtime Sports Grill and Bar owner Jeff Dougherty says the return of sports will greatly be appreciated, but he and his staff are incorporating some similar methods being used around town to limit contact with things like menus by trying to use digital options.

"We're looking at new types of ways for people to pay and stuff so there's not contact," Dougherty said. "We're using some of the new technology to try and get better."

With businesses improving and unveiling new features, chamber of commerce staff are hoping to promote more of these efforts, and even new businesses, opening through ribbon-cutting ceremonies and other notable methods while keeping things safe.