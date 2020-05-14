Washington High School Band plays together one last time

Members of the Washington High School band are ending the school year on the right note.

Each member of the band recorded themselves playing a rendition of the "Star-spangled Banner." Those videos were then edited and pieced together.

The project was one last chance for the band to play together before the seniors graduate.

Like most things during this pandemic, there were some challenges. One student we spoke with said she had to get creative.

"At least for the percussion, it was really weird because we weren't able to bring our instruments home, so I ended up just playing on a board game box for my part, and that was really weird," said Freshman Mickila Dewit.



Mickila's mom tells us she tested several boxes to find the right sound.