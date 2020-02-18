Washington Pavilion announces 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series

The Washington Pavilion has announced its Pavilion Performance Series for 2020-21.

The Broadway six-show series opens fall 2020. The series will feature three performances of Escape to Margaritaville in November, four shows of Fiddler on the Roof in January 2021, three productions of Anastasia February 2021, as well as, three shows of Hairspray in March 2021, four shows of Charlie and Chocolate Factory in April 2021, with eight performances of Come From Away in late spring 2021 to round out the series.

“This Series is one of the most exciting we’ve launched in recent history. We are very pleased to bring these six diverse and entertaining shows to our community, culminating with a weeklong engagement of COME FROM AWAY,” said Director of Performances and Events Regina Ruhberg.

Subscriptions to the 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series package are currently available. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer. To purchase or renew a Series subscription, visit the Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call (605) 367-6000. The remainder of the 2020-21 performance season continues to be programmed, with additional shows to be announced.

