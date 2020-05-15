Washington Pavilion to begin phased opening Monday

The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls announced Friday plans to begin a phased reopening after the facility was closed due to COVID-19.

The reopening plan begins Monday, May 18 with the reopening of the first floor main lobby area, the box office, and Leonardo's Cafe operating at normal business hours.

Other parts of the Pavilion, including the Kirby Science Discovery Center, the Wells Fargo CineDome, and the Mary W. Sommervold Hall will remain closed for the time being. Officials say future reopening phases are yet to be determined.

Staff will follow several health and safety protocols during the reopening process, according to a press release from the Pavilion. Employees and contractors will wear masks, perform enhanced sanitizing measures, and encourage social distancing.

You can find more information on the Washington Pavilion's website.

