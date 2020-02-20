Watch: Interior, South Dakota 'cowgirls' go viral in must-see Facebook video

A Facebook video of two Interior, South Dakota girls riding hoverboards has gone viral!

The video posted Monday has since gained over four million views, 60k comments, and 200k shares at the time of this article.

Ever since Christmas, 8-year-old Hinsley, 6-year-old Hatlynn, 4-year-old Hartlee, and 2-year-old Haislon have been buzzing around the house to their dad's favorite tunes.

The video captures the two youngest of four girls at the Harvey house riding the hoverboards as cowgirls.

The girls’ mom, Renee, tells Dakota News Now the video took off Wednesday night.

You can watch the video above or leave a like and comment on the post by clicking here .

