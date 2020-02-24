Watch: SDSU woman's basketball team makes 5 half-court shots in viral video

Making one half-court shot in basketball is hard enough but making five in a row, sounds nearly impossible.

Unless you're the South Dakota State’s women's basketball team.

It's not just that five players from the Jackrabbit women's basketball team made five half court shots in a row, they got it on video.

The video was posted to the Jackrabbit's twitter account after their shoot-around last Thursday just before a game that night against North Dakota.

In the video you can see each of the five players give the shot a go.

One after the other, Sydney Stapleton, Addison Hirschman, Paiton Burckhard, Jordan Ferrand and Lindsey Theuninck, each made the shot, putting more pressure on the next shooter.

Well, I didn't want to be the first one to screw it up, so I was freaking out. This is a lot of pressure, but when I made it, I completely backed out. It was so cool. We were all freaking out, screaming, it was awesome,” said Lindsey.

The players take on the coaches with the half court shots and keep track for the year.

The Jackrabbits, who have one game left in Fargo will then have their sights set on the Summit League tournament.

