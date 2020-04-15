Watch live: Sioux Falls City Council has first reading of stay-at-home ordinance

Sioux Falls city councilors are set to debate a shelter-in-place order.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced the proposal Tuesday after Gov. Kristi Noem refused his request that she issue a stay-at-home order for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The Sioux Falls area is the epicenter of South Dakota's COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for 85 percent of the cases in the state.

If council member approves the first reading in tonight's meeting, they would need to approve a second reading next week in order for it to become law.