Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening

With coronavirus infections surging across the Sun Belt and in other parts of the U.S., states in the midst of reopening are hitting pause on some plans to lift restrictions.

Outbreaks in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California have already forced those states take measures to limit crowds, shutting down bars, beaches and other gathering places.

But with nationwide COVID-19 cases reaching 48,000 on Tuesday - a new daily record for the fourth time in a week - states that had planned to expand their reopening were beginning to backtrack.

New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia all are moving to restrict indoor dining.

