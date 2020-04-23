Watertown area offering cap & gown photos for seniors

Graduating from high school is a huge mile stone and for many, having a graduation ceremony signifies that next step in life.

But, the pandemic has left many seniors missing out on that experience.

The Watertown community has rallied together to raise enough money for seniors, even in surrounding areas, to have graduation pictures taken in their cap and gown.

While this alone is special, the process behind making this happen as a community is impactful.

“They’re gonna graduate regardless, but that sense of fulfillment is there. I think it’s super important that we do something,” said Rambow.

After seeing high school seniors around the country do cap and gown pictures, Amy Rambow was able to get a local Watertown photographer on board.

Figuring it would take up two full days, they settled on $10 per senior for cost.

“But I’m thinking at the same time, $10 is a real big stretch for families right now and I didn’t want anybody to not be able to do it.”

So, she added an “Angel Share” to the sign up page, allowing parents to help cover the cost for students who wouldn’t be able to afford it.

“Last Saturday I went on the radio and started talking about it and our first donation was $1,000.”

“That’s 100 seniors we just covered.”

After that, word spread fast and within 36 hours all costs were covered.

“To know I don’t have to turn any senior away because of their inability to pay is absolutely amazing.”

“Somebody reached out to me and said ‘Well I want all the Waverly kids to come,’ and sent me $200 so that should pretty much covers the Waverly graduating class.”

Now, they’ve extended this out to all seniors in the surrounding area— all that's required is to sign up online.

“It’s one in, one out so we abide by that 6-feet rule. We’re not coming in contact. I got a blank diploma holder from the high school and that’ll be wiped off in between each kid.”

While Amy's received many thank you's for putting this on, the effort from the community has been a symbol of appreciation for their seniors.

“These are our future leaders in the community, they’re the future of the entire state and why not show them some love? That we're here for them and love them."

This will be happening next Saturday and Sunday at Precious Memories Photography.

For seniors that want to take part, you have to sign up ahead of time.

You can sign up through this link: Sign up here

For more information: Facebook page